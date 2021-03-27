High school softball: Benton splits games in Calvary tournament

The Benton Lady Tigers split a pair of games in the Calvary Baptist tournament Saturday, defeating Evangel Christian 12-6 and falling to Buckeye 15-0.
The Lady Tigers had 14 hits against Evangel.
Marissa Schoth smacked two home runs and had three RBI. Megan Risher had two triples and three RBI.
Sophia Livers had a home run, double and three RBI. Piper Stephens and Laci Hedgepeth both went 2-for-4. Olivia Burns had two RBI.
Starter Taylor Gonzalez went five innings for the win. Burns didn’t allow a hit or an earned run in two innings of relief.
Scotch and Burns both doubled against Buckeye.
Benton (9-11) is scheduled to resume District 1-5A play at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Southwood.