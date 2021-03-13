High school softball: Benton splits games in Ouachita Parish tournament

The Benton Lady Tigers split games in the Ouachita Parish tournament Saturday, defeating Ouachita Parish 9-8 and falling to North DeSoto 8-4.

The game against Ouachita Parish was tied at 7 after five innings. The Lady Tigers took an 8-7 lead in the bottom of the sixth.

The Lady Lions tied it with a run in the top of the seventh.

Sammie Carrigan led off the bottom of the seventh with a triple and scored on Megan Risher’s single.

Sophia Livers went 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBI. Piper Stephens went 2-for-2. Risher and Christina Gegg had two hits each.

Starter Olivia Burns allowed four hits and three earned runs in four innings. Ava Defee gave up one hit and struck out four in the final three innings.

Benton trailed North DeSoto 5-2 after five innings. The Lady Tigers cut the lead to one with two runs in the top of the sixth. But the Lady Griffins answered with three in the bottom of the inning.

Laci Hedgepeth went 2-for-3 for the Lady Tigers (5-7). Kennedy LaPierre had two RBI.

Defee struck out six in six innings.