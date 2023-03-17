High school softball: Benton’s Disotell, Livers, Parkway’s Schoenborn shine in tournament games

Benton’s Emersyn Disotell had a home run, two doubles and three RBI in a 9-6 loss to West Ouachita in the Cedar Creek tournament Friday.
Sophia Livers had a home run, double and two RBI.
Olivia Burns and Dylan Defee both went 2-for-3.
Benton (9-9) continues play in the tournament Saturday.
Elsewhere, Parkway dropped two games in the Stanley tournament.
The Lady Panthers fell to Lakeside 6-5 and Stanley 8-3.
Parkway had eight hits against Lakeside. Avery Schoenborn went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBI.
Pitcher Macee Thompson had a double. She allowed three hits and struck out six in five innings.
Schoenborn went 2-for-4 with a double against Stanley. Allanah Wilson went 2-for-3.
Hayleah Thornton struck out 11.
Parkway dropped to 6-6.