High school softball: Benton’s Disotell, Livers, Parkway’s Schoenborn shine in tournament games

Benton’s Emersyn Disotell had a home run, two doubles and three RBI in a 9-6 loss to West Ouachita in the Cedar Creek tournament Friday.

Sophia Livers had a home run, double and two RBI.

Olivia Burns and Dylan Defee both went 2-for-3.

Benton (9-9) continues play in the tournament Saturday.

Elsewhere, Parkway dropped two games in the Stanley tournament.

The Lady Panthers fell to Lakeside 6-5 and Stanley 8-3.

Parkway had eight hits against Lakeside. Avery Schoenborn went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBI.

Pitcher Macee Thompson had a double. She allowed three hits and struck out six in five innings.

Schoenborn went 2-for-4 with a double against Stanley. Allanah Wilson went 2-for-3.

Hayleah Thornton struck out 11.

Parkway dropped to 6-6.