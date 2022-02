High school softball: Bossier Parish Jamboree rescheduled for Friday night at Benton;...

The annual Bossier Parish Softball Jamboree has been rescheduled for Friday night at Benton.

There will be two five-inning games.

Benton faces Haughton at 6, and Airline plays Parkway at 7.

The jamboree, sponsored by the Bossier Federal Credit Union, was originally scheduled for Saturday.