High school softball: BPCC sweeps Alvin, improves to 9-4-1

The Bossier Parish Community College Lady Cavs are off to a 9-4-1 start after a doubleheader sweep of Alvin Community College Saturday at BPCC.

BPCC won the first game 9-1 and the second 7-6.

Madison Ruiz went 4-for-4 with a home run, triple and eight RBI in the first game. McKenzie Vestal went 2-for-4.

Skylar Heger hit a solo home run.

<a href="https://spechtnewspapers.com/PressMediaAds/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ae037466&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" target="_blank"><img class="lazy" decoding="async" src="data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg%20xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%20viewBox='0%200%201%201'%3E%3C/svg%3E" data-src="https://spechtnewspapers.com/PressMediaAds/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=21&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=ae037466" border="0" alt=""></a>

Macie LaRue pitched a three-hitter with nine strikeouts and only one walk.

The Lady Cavs won the second game with a run in the bottom of the seventh.

Vestal went 4-for-4 with a home run and double. Taysia Constantino went 2-for-4 with a double.

Serena Hopkins had a home run and three RBI. Heger and Abigail Fajardo had doubles.

BPCC is the defending Region 14 Tournament champion. The Lady Cavs earned their first trip to the NJCAA Division I World Series last season.