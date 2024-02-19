High school softball: BPCC sweeps Alvin, improves to 9-4-1

The Bossier Parish Community College Lady Cavs are off to a 9-4-1 start after a doubleheader sweep of Alvin Community College Saturday at BPCC.
BPCC won the first game 9-1 and the second 7-6.
Madison Ruiz went 4-for-4 with a home run, triple and eight RBI in the first game. McKenzie Vestal went 2-for-4.
Skylar Heger hit a solo home run.
Macie LaRue pitched a three-hitter with nine strikeouts and only one walk.
The Lady Cavs won the second game with a run in the bottom of the seventh.
Vestal went 4-for-4 with a home run and double. Taysia Constantino went 2-for-4 with a double.
Serena Hopkins had a home run and three RBI. Heger and Abigail Fajardo had doubles.
BPCC is the defending Region 14 Tournament champion. The Lady Cavs earned their first trip to the NJCAA Division I World Series last season.