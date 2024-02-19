Sunday, May 26, 2024

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Sports

High school softball: BPCC sweeps Alvin, improves to 9-4-1

by Russell Hedges
written by Russell Hedges 0 comment

The Bossier Parish Community College Lady Cavs are off to a 9-4-1 start after a doubleheader sweep of Alvin Community College Saturday at BPCC.

BPCC won the first game 9-1 and the second 7-6.

Madison Ruiz went 4-for-4 with a home run, triple and eight RBI in the first game. McKenzie Vestal went 2-for-4.

Skylar Heger hit a solo home run.

Macie LaRue pitched a three-hitter with nine strikeouts and only one walk.

The Lady Cavs won the second game with a run in the bottom of the seventh.

Vestal went 4-for-4 with a home run and double. Taysia Constantino went 2-for-4 with a double.

Serena Hopkins had a home run and three RBI. Heger and Abigail Fajardo had doubles.

BPCC is the defending Region 14 Tournament champion. The Lady Cavs earned their first trip to the NJCAA Division I World Series last season.

You may also like

College track and field: NSU women’s 4X400 relay team qualifies for NCAA Championships

College baseball: Late rally lifts LSU past South Carolina in SEC Tournament

College baseball: NSU’s season ends with loss to No. 1 seed Lamar in...

College baseball: NSU falls to McNeese in SLC Tournament opener

College baseball: LSU hammers No. 3 Kentucky in SEC Tournament

High school boys basketball: Benton names Bankston new head coach

About Us

Empowering Communities Through Truth and Insight: The Bossier Press-Tribune is dedicated to delivering timely, accurate, and relevant news to the residents of Bossier Parish and beyond. Guided by our motto, ‘Serving God and Our Community,’ we endeavor to be a trusted source of information and a beacon of light in the pursuit of truth and understanding.

Facebook Twitter Youtube Linkedin Instagram

Recent Articles

Governor Landry Signs SB 276 Into Law—Protecting Women Across Louisiana
Boil Advisory Continues for Country Place
Bossier City Man Arrested for First Degree Rape and other Sexual Offenses

Featured

College track and field: NSU women’s 4X400 relay team qualifies for NCAA Championships
Governor Landry Signs SB 276 Into Law—Protecting Women Across Louisiana
Boil Advisory Continues for Country Place
@2022 – All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed byu00a0PenciDesign