High school softball: Chaffin shines as Airline opens season with victory

LSU signee Raelin Chaffin started her senior season in style Wednesday, striking out 17 in a 4-1 victory over West Monroe in West Monroe.

Chaffin also belted a two-run home run as did Paige Marshall. The Lady Vikings’ only other hit was a double by Paris Endris.

Airline is scheduled to play in the Sterlington tournament Friday and Saturday.

Elsewhere, Benton fell to West Ouachita 6-3 at Benton, and Parkway lost to Northwood 9-4 at Parkway.

At Benton, Sophia Livers led the Lady Tigers at the plate, going 2-for-2.

Meaux Carroll had a two-RBI triple. Laci Hedgepeth had a two-RBI double.

Taylor Gonzalez allowed six hits in five innings. Olivia Burns allowed one in two innings of relief.

Benton (0-2) is scheduled to play in the Northwood tournament Friday and Saturday.

Parkway (0-2) is also scheduled to play in the Northwood tournament.

Haughton (1-0), which was idle Wednesday, is scheduled to play in the Sterlington tournament.