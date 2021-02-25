High school softball: Chaffin shines as Airline opens season with victory

LSU signee Raelin Chaffin started her senior season in style Wednesday, striking out 17 in a 4-1 victory over West Monroe in West Monroe.
Chaffin also belted a two-run home run as did Paige Marshall. The Lady Vikings’ only other hit was a double by Paris Endris.
Airline is scheduled to play in the Sterlington tournament Friday and Saturday.
Elsewhere, Benton fell to West Ouachita 6-3 at Benton, and Parkway lost to Northwood 9-4 at Parkway.
At Benton, Sophia Livers led the Lady Tigers at the plate, going 2-for-2.
Meaux Carroll had a two-RBI triple. Laci Hedgepeth had a two-RBI double.
Taylor Gonzalez allowed six hits in five innings. Olivia Burns allowed one in two innings of relief.
Benton (0-2) is scheduled to play in the Northwood tournament Friday and Saturday.
Parkway (0-2) is also scheduled to play in the Northwood tournament.
Haughton (1-0), which was idle Wednesday, is scheduled to play in the Sterlington tournament.