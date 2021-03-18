High school softball: Endris, Chaffin shine in Airline loss; Benton falls to Many

The Airline Lady Vikings had a strong performance at the plate in a 20-15 loss to Sterlington on Thursday at Airline.

Paris Endris had three hits for the Lady Vikings (9-3). Raelin Chaffin hit two home runs.

Kenzee Perry, Paige Marshall and Jina Baffuto had two hits apiece.

Sterlington improved to 13-4 with its sixth straight win.

Elsewhere, Benton fell to Many 13-2 at Many.

Sophia Livers hit a home run and Marissa Schoth had a double for the Lady Tigers (5-10).

Many raised its record to 13-4.

NOTE: The above report is based on information provided by coaches.