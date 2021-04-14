High school softball: Endris homers twice in Airline win; Bossier closes season with victory

The Airline Lady Vikings won their third straight game, and the Bossier Lady Kats ended their season on a high note in high school softball action Wednesday.

Airline defeated Alexandria 8-3 at Airline, and Bossier downed Green Oaks in a District 1-3A game at the Lady Kats’ Rusheon field.

At Airline, Paris Endris belted two home runs for the Lady Vikings.

Raelin Chaffin struck out 17. Paige Marshall went 3-for-3. Chaffin, Makenzee Perry and Elena Heng had two hits apiece.

Airline (16-5) is scheduled to close the regular season at Ouachita Parish on Thursday at 5 p.m.

The Lady Vikings are No. 5 in the Class 5A power rankings, according to GeauxPreps.com, and will be at home in the first round of the playoffs.

Pairings will be announced Friday.

At Rusheon, Bossier freshman Aaliyah Williams hit her first home run. Senior Karlie Jackson had a double in her final game.

Bossier finished the season with two victories, both in District 1-3A.