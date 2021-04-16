High school softball: Five parish teams make playoffs; Airline to host Parkway in 5A first-round game

All four Bossier Parish Class 5A teams have qualified for the playoffs and three will be at home in the first round.

The only team on the “road” won’t have to travel far. Parkway (10-15), the No. 28 seed, visits No. 5 Airline (16-15) in a battle of District 1-5A teams.

In the other 5A first-round games, No. 14 Haughton (16-9) hosts No. 19 Acadiana (14-13) at 4 p.m. Monday and No. 16 Benton (14-14) hosts No. 17 Dutchtown (14-17) at 5 Monday.

Plain Dealing also made the playoffs. The No. 17 seed Lady Lions (3-3) will visit No. 16 Delhi (2-15) in a Class 1A first-round game.