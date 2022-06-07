High school softball: Four Airline players make LSCA Class 5A All-State team

Four Airline players have been named to the Louisiana Softball Coaches Association Class 5A All-State team.

They are 2022 graduates Paris Endris and Jina Baffuto, and rising juniors Elena Heng and Paige Marshall.

Endris, a catcher, batted .476 with 16 home runs, eight doubles and 46 RBI.

Baffuto, a third baseman, was selected at utility. She batted .529 with 10 home runs, seven triples, 22 doubles and 40 RBI.

Heng, an outfielder, batted .451 with one home run, three triples, three doubles and 13 RBI.

Marshall, an outfielder, batted .453 with four home runs, five triples, eight doubles and 32 RBI.

The All-State team was selected from coaches’ nominations.