Friday, March 8, 2024

High school softball: Haughton, Benton notch tournament victories

by Russell Hedges
by Russell Hedges

The Haughton Lady Bucs and Benton Lady Tigers picked up victories in tournaments Friday.

Haughton edged Calvin 8-7 in the Quitman tournament. Benton defeated Catholic-Pointe Coupee 6-1 in the Brusly tournament.

Elsewhere, Airline fell to John Curtis 5-2 in the St. Amant tournament.

Haughton scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth to erase a 7-5 deficit.

Kayleigh Goss went 3-for-3. Dixie Williams had a home run, double and three RBI.

Ella Vickers and Clara Shaffer had two hits each. 

Williams pitched the final 4 2/3 innings for the win. 

Haughton (8-6) is scheduled to play Pineville at 11 a.m. and Monterey at 3 p.m. Saturday.

Benton’s Ava Defee struck out 13 and walked three against Catholic. She gave up four hits.

Ashley Promes went 2-for-3 with a double. Dylan Defee went 2-for-3.

Lainey Lafitte had two RBI. Audrey Stark had a triple.

Benton (7-3) is scheduled to play Doyle at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Airline’s Ryan Hutchinson went 2-for-3 with a double against John Curtis.

Aleena Duran struck out seven in five innings. John Curtis (9-5) was a select Division I semifinalist last season.

Airline dropped to 8-7.

