High school softball: Haughton edges Benton; Airline, Parkway roll past 1-5A foes

The Haughton Lady Bucs, Airline Lady Vikings and Parkway Lady Panthers all won District 1-5A games Tuesday.

Haughton defeated Benton 12-11 in a nine-inning thriller at Haughton, Airline rolled past Southwood 20-0 at Airline and Parkway dropped Captain Shreve 14-4 at Shreve.

At Haughton, the Lady Bucs scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth to tie the game at 11. They scored one with one out in the ninth to win it.

Macey Schut drew a walk with one out, advanced to second on a passed ball and third on a single by Avery Hedrick. She scored on a single by Annalyn Harris.

Haughton scored three in the bottom of the first. Benton scored eight runs on seven hits in the top of the third. Christina Gegg hit a three-run home run to give the Lady Tigers a 6-3 lead.

Haughton scored two runs in the bottom of the third, fourth and fifth. Benton tallied two in the fourth and one in the fifth to take an 11-9 lead but the Lady Bucs rallied in the sixth. Kayleigh Goss’ leadoff single was Haughton’s lone hit in the inning.

Ella Vickers, Ariana Mathews and Laney Dobrow all hit home runs for the Lady Bucs, Dobrow’s was a three-run shot in the first with two outs.

Mathews’ homer scored the Lady Bucs’ two runs in the third. Vickers led off the bottom of the fifth with hers.

Carsyn Kizzia went 2-for-3 with a double. Kylie Small had two hits, including a double, and two RBI. Goss also had two hits, including a double.

Schut allowed five hits in 6 2/3 innings of relief.

Benton had 14 hits. Meaux Carroll had three, including a double. Sophia Livers, Emersyn Disotell and Lainey Lafitte all had two, including doubles.

Dylan Defee also had two hits. Olivia Livers had two RBI.

Ashley Promes allowed two hits and no earned runs in 3 2/3 innings of relief. Ava Defee struck out five in 4 2/3 innings.

Haughton, which has won six of its last seven, improved to 8-7 overall and 2-3 in district. The Lady Bucs are scheduled to play in the Calvary Baptist tournament Friday and Saturday.

Benton (8-9, 2-3) visits Byrd Thursday at 6.

At Airline, the Lady Vikings scored 10 in the first and 10 in the second and did not bat in the third.

Seven Airline players had hits. Elena Heng hit a home run and had three RBI.

Lindsey Marcinkus and Emily Rachal had a double and two RBI each.

Natalie Sutton and Aleena Duran had doubles.

Taylor Anne Smith, Rachal and Duran all pitched one inning. They allowed no hits and combined for six strikeouts.

NOTE: Stats are from teams’ official GameChanger accounts or provided by coaches.

Airline (15-6, 5-0) visits Parkway Thursday at 5:30.

At Captain Shreve, Avery Schoenborn went 3-for-5 with two home runs and three RBI.

Hayleah Thornton went 3-for-4 with a double. Allanah Wilson had two hits, including a triple, and two RBI.

Macee Thompson had two hits, including a double, and two RBI. Madison Menard had a double.

Thornton allowed four hits and one earned with six strikeouts in five innings.

Parkway improved to 7-7 overall and 3-2 in district.