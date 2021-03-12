High school softball: Haughton edges Benton in 1-5A thriller; Airline, Parkway get district wins

The Haughton Lady Bucs rallied past the Benton Lady Tigers 10-9 in eight innings in a District 1-5A thriller at Haughton on Thursday.

In other 1-5A games, Airline routed Captain Shreve 15-4 at Shreve, and Parkway cruised past Byrd 17-4 at Byrd.

At Haughton, Benton tied the game at 6 in the top of the seventh and then scored three in the eighth to take a 9-6 lead. But Haughton scored four in the bottom of the inning to pull out the victory.

Alayiah Mingo drew a bases loaded walk with one out that scored the winning run.

That came after back-to-back singles by Averi Phillips and Reagan Jorstad. Phillips’ hit scored two runs and tied the game.

Madison Trujillo’s RBI single scored the Lady Bucs’ first run of the inning. Haughton also took advantage of three walks and a hit-by-pitch.

Phillips led the Lady Bucs (8-4, 3-0) in the game, going 3-for-4 with a double and four RBI.

Haughton has scored double-digit runs in nine of its 12 games.

Mingo pitched seven innings for the win.

Sophia Livers had a big game for Benton (3-6, 2-2), going 4-for-4 with two home runs and four RBI.

Taylor Gonzalez hit a three-run home run with two outs in the top of the eighth to give the Lady Tigers the 9-6 lead. Livers’ leadoff home run tied it in the seventh.

Laci Hedgepeth had a double. Ava Defee went the distance.

At Captain Shreve, Jina Baffuto had a home run and two doubles for the Lady Vikings (9-1, 3-0).

Paris Endris went 3-for-4 with a home run. Paige Marshall, Makenzee Perry and Allison Watson had three hits apiece.

Perry got the win.

At Byrd, Chloe Larry went 4-for-5 with a home run, two RBI and three stolen bases for the Lady Panthers (5-4, 3-1).

Mikaylah Williams hit two home runs and had four RBI. She was also intentionally walked three times.

Hayleah Thornton went 4-for-5 with three RBI.

Caellen Burr picked up the win

NOTE: The above report is based on information on teams’ GameChanger accounts and provided by coaches.