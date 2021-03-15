High school softball: Haughton extends win streak to four

The Haughton Lady Bucs defeated D’Arbonne Woods 15-11 in eight innings Monday in Farmerville.

The Lady Bucs (10-4) have won nine of their last 10, including four in a row.

The news was not as good for other parish teams.

Airline fell to West Ouachita 15-0 in West Monroe, Benton dropped a 10-4 decision to Converse at home and Parkway lost to North Webster 12-6 in Springhill.

At D’Arbonne Woods, Madison Trujillo went 4-for-4 with two doubles.

Alayiah Mingo went 4-for-5 with a double and three RBI.

Sara White hit two home runs and had four RBI. Chloe Stanfield went 3-for-4 with a home run, double and two RBI.

Reagan Jorstad went 3-for-5 with a double. Averi Phillips had a home run and double. Ariana Matthews and Briley Leblanc had two hits each. One of Matthews’ was a double.

D’Arbonne Woods sent the game into extra innings tied at 11 with a solo home run in the bottom of the seventh.

Haughton then scored four with two outs in the top of the eighth. Trujillo, Phillips, Jorstad and Mingo all doubled in the inning.

At Benton, Megan Risher went 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBI for the Lady Tigers (5-8).

Sophia Livers also had two hits, including a triple. Olivia Burns had a double.

At West Ouachita, Allison Watson had a triple for the Lady Vikings (8-2).

At North Webster, Parkway dropped to 6-6 with the loss.

NOTE: The above report is based on information on teams’ GameChanger accounts and provided by coaches.