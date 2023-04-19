High school softball: Haughton falls to No. 3 Sam Houston in second round of playoffs

High school softball: Haughton falls to No. 3 Sam Houston in second...

The Haughton Lady Bucs fell to No. 3 seed Sam Houston 14-1 in the second round of the non-select Division I playoffs Tuesday in Lake Charles.

Haughton, the No. 19 seed, finished 16-12 under first-year head coach Carissa Herndon. Sam Houston improved to 29-2.

Ariana Mathews and Kylie Small had hits off McNeese State signee Alexis Dibbley. Mathews’ was a double.

Airline is the lone parish team left in the playoffs. The No. 11 seed Lady Vikings (22-10) play No. 6 Walker (17-9) in a non-select Division I second-round game at 5 p.m. at Walker.