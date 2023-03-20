High school softball: Haughton hits six home runs in victory over D’Arbonne Woods

High school softball: Haughton hits six home runs in victory over D’Arbonne...

The Haughton Lady Bucs hit six home runs in a 15-6 victory over D’Arbonne Woods Monday in Farmerville.

Laney Dobrow went 4-for-4 with two home runs and four RBI. Ella Vickers hit two home runs and had five RBI.

Kayleigh Goss went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBI, Ariana Mathews went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI.

Carsyn Kizzia and Macey Schut had two hits each. Kylie Small had a double.

Dixie Williams struck out seven in six innings.

Haughton (7-7) hosts Benton Tuesday at 5:30 in a District 1-5A game.

Elsewhere Monday, Bossier fell to Minden 17-0 in a District 1-4A game at Minden.