High school softball: Haughton, Parkway post non-district victories

The Haughton Lady Bucs and Parkway Lady Panthers picked up non-district victories Monday.

Haughton routed Evangel Christian 16-3 at Haughton.

Parkway split a pair of home games, defeating Quitman 7-5 and falling to Choudrant 14-7.

At Haughton, Brooklynn Bockhaus hit two home runs, giving her 15 on the season. She went 3-for-3 with three RBI in the five-inning game.

Averi Phillips went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI.

Chloe Stanfield, Ariana Matthews and Alayiah Mingo had two hits and two RBI each. Matthews and Stanfield both hit home runs.

Briley Leblanc also had two hits.

Macey Schut went the distance. She allowed six hits, struck out four and walked just one.

Haughton (13-7) is scheduled to resume District 1-5A play at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday against Captain Shreve at Haughton.

At Parkway, Chloe Larry went a combined 4-for-6 with three RBI in the two games.

Avery Schoenborn went 4-for-7. Mikaylah Williams had three hits, including a home run, and three RBI.

Hayleah Thornton scattered four hits and struck out 11 in 11 1/3 innings.

Parkway (7-10) is scheduled to resume District 1-5A play at 5:30 Tuesday at Natchitoches Central.

NOTE: The above report is based on information on teams’ GameChanger accounts and provided by coaches.