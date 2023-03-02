High school softball: Haughton picks up second win of season

The Haughton Lady Bucs picked up their second victory of the season Thursday, defeating Stanley 21-5 at Stanley.

Kylie Small and Macey Schut had four hits each in the six-inning game.

Schut had two doubles and three RBI. Small had two RBI.

Laney Dobrow had three hits, including a double, and two RBI. Ella Vickers had a home run, double and six RBI.

Carsyn Kizzia had a bases-loaded triple in the seven-run sixth inning. Ariana Mathews had two hits, including a double.

Dixie Williams allowed three hits.

Haughton hosts Captain Shreve in a District 1-5A opener Monday at 6:30.