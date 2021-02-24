High school softball: Haughton rallies past Neville in opener

The Haughton Lady Bucs opened the season with a 12-9 victory over Neville on Tuesday in Monroe.

In other openers, Benton fell to Lakeside 3-1 at Lakeside and Parkway lost to Converse 13-2 at home.

Airline opens its season Wednesday at West Monroe.

At Neville, Haughton scored six runs in the top of the seventh to rally for the victory.

Five Lady Bucs had two hits — Chloe Stanfield, Madison Trujillo, Brooklynn Bockhaus, Sara White and Averi Phillips. White and Bockhaus hit home runs.

Both of Trujillo’s hits were doubles. Stanfield and White has one double each. Stanfield, Bockhaus and White all had two RBI.

Ella Vickers smacked a bases-loaded triple in the sixth in her only plate appearance.

At Lakeside, Benton tied the game at 1 in the top of the seventh, but Lakeside got a two-out, two-run double in the bottom of the inning to win it.

Benton’s Harlie Erickson went 2-for-3. Kennedy LaPierre had a double. Christina Gegg’s sacrifice scored the Lady Tigers’ run.

Ava Defee allowed five hits and two earned runs in 6 2/3 innings.

NOTE: The above report is based on information on teams’ official GameChanger accounts.