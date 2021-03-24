High school softball: Haughton remains undefeated in 1-5A behind Schut’s no-hitter

Macey Schut pitched a no-hitter as the Haughton Lady Bucs defeated the Parkway Lady Panthers 12-0 in a District 1-5A softball game Wednesday at Parkway.

Haughton (11-5, 4-0) is the only 1-5A team without a district loss. Parkway dropped to 6-7 and 3-2.

Schut threw 48 pitches and walked only one in the five-inning game.

Alayiah Mingo, Averi Phillips and Briley Leblanc had two hits apiece.

Phillips had a double and three RBI. Mingo also had a double and two RBI.

Haughton is scheduled to host Natchitoches Central (11-5, 4-1) on Thursday at 5 p.m., weather permitting. Stormy weather is in the forecast.

Parkway is scheduled to visit Benton (6-10, 3-2) at 5:30.