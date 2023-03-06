High school softball: Haughton suffers one-run loss to Shreve in 1-5A opener

The Haughton Lady Bucs suffered a tough 4-3 loss to Captain Shreve in a District 1-5A opener Monday at Haughton.

Haughton scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth to tie the game at 3. But Shreve scored one in the top of the seventh on a two-out single.

Macey Schut doubled with two outs in the bottom of the seventh but a strikeout ended the game.

The Lady Bucs had six hits. Carsyn Kizzia went 2-for-3.

Ella Vickers hit a two-run home run with one out in the sixth to tie it. Laney Dobrow had a double and scored on Vickers’ homer.

Schut scored the first run of the inning. She reached on an error, advanced to third on the double and scored on Ariana Mathews’ grounder.

Schut went 3 1/3 innings and allowed two hits and two earned runs. Dixie Williams gave up two hits and allowed no earned runs in in 3 2/3 innings.

Haughton (2-5) hosts Airline Tuesday at 5:30 in another District 1-5A game.

In other 1-5A openers, Benton hosts Natchitoches Central at 5:30 and Parkway visits Byrd at 6.

— Featured photo by Vallete Weaver