High school softball: Home runs help Benton top Ruston in tournament

The Benton Lady Tigers defeated Ruston 11-8 in the Calvary Baptist tournament Friday.

Benton trailed 6-5 after three innings. The Lady Tigers scored five in the top of the fifth.

Emma Holmes doubled with one out. Dylan Defee tied it with a two-out single.

After Emersyn Disotell walked, Olivia Livers hit a three-run home run. Lainey Lafitte followed with a home run.

Livers went 2-for-4. Defee went 2-for-4 with two RBI. Disotell also went 2-for-4.

Christina Gegg hit a three-run home run with two outs in the top of the first.

Ava Defee got the win. Benton improved to 13-6.

Elsewhere, Haughton fell to Oak Grove 11-4 in the Quitman tournament.

Laney Dobrow went 2-for-4 with a double. Clara Shaffer and Kayleigh Goss also went 2-for-4.

Dixie Williams had a triple. Brianna Benecke had two RBI.

Haughton (12-10) faces Ouachita Parish at 1 p.m. and Caldwell Parish at 3 Saturday in the tournament.