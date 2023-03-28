High school softball: Late Airline rally comes up just short in battle for 1-5A title; Haughton, Benton win

High school softball: Late Airline rally comes up just short in battle...

The Airline Lady Chiefs dropped a 3-2 heartbreaker to the Natchitoches Central Lady Chiefs in a game that decided the District 1-5A championship Tuesday in Natchitoches.

In other 1-5A games, Haughton defeated Parkway 14-2 at Parkway, and Benton trounced Southward 26-0 at Southwood.

In a District 1-4A game, Bossier fell to Huntington. In a non-district game, Plain Dealing lost to North Webster 14-3 in Springhill.

At Natchitoches Central, Airline trailed 3-0 after six innings.

The Lady Vikings scored two in the top of the seventh on a bases-loaded triple by Elena Heng that also resulted in the second out of the inning.

With Heng at third, Natchitoches Central ace Maddie Robinson induced a groundout to end the game.

The two runs were the only ones the Lady Chiefs allowed in district play.

Natchitoches Central improved to 22-3 with its 16th straight victory and finished district play 7-0. Airline dropped to 19-7 and closed district play 6-1.

The game featured two outstanding pitching performances.

Airline’s Taylor Anne Smith allowed just three hits. She struck out five and walked five.

Robinson also allowed three hits. She struck out 10 and walked seven.

Heng went 2-for-3. Emily Rachal had a single in the seventh.

Airline hosts Minden Thursday.

At Parkway, Haughton broke a 2-2 tie with 10 runs in the top of the third in the five-inning game.

Macey Schut went 4-for-4 with two doubles and five RBI. Pitcher Dixie Williams went 3-for-3 with a double.

Carsyn Kizzia had two hits and three RBI. Ella Vickers went 2-for-3 with a double. Kayleigh Goss went 2-for-3. Kylie Small went 2-for-4.

Williams allowed two hits. She struck out seven and walked only one.

Parkway’s Tara Fontenot had two RBI.

Haughton improved to 11-9 overall and completed district play 4-3. The Lady Bucs are scheduled to play in the Ruston and West Ouachita in the Ruston tournament Friday.

Parkway dropped to 8-10 and finished district play 3-4. The Lady Panthers host Montgomery Thursday.

At Southwood, nine Benton players combined for 12 hits in the three-inning game.

Ashley Promes had a home run, double and five RBI. Emersyn Disotell had two doubles and three RBI.

Sophia Livers had two doubles and two RBI. Dylan Defee had a triple and two RBI.

Christina Gegg and Meaux Carroll had one double and two RBI each. Abby Wheeler had a double.

Olivia Burns, Promes and Wheeler combined on a no-hitter.

Benton improved to 14-12 overall and completed district play 4-3. The Lady Tigers visit Cedar Creek Thursday.