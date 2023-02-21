High school softball: New Haughton coach gets first win; Benton, Parkway post victories

High school softball: New Haughton coach gets first win; Benton, Parkway post...

Benton, Haughton and Parkway all won Tuesday.

Benton defeated Ruston 15-0 at Ruston, Haughton rallied past Minden 6-5 at Haughton and Parkway edged Loyola 6-5 at Parkway.

At Ruston, there was a scary moment when gunshots were fired near the Ruston Sports Complex during the JV game.

According to a report by KSLA’s Doug Warner, police found a bullet that struck the Benton dugout. No one was hurt and, according to Warner and other media reports, police were trying to confirm where the shot was fired.

The JV game continued and Benton won 6-3.

In the varsity game, Ava Defee pitched a one-hitter with six strikeouts.

Meaux Carroll went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBI.

Emersyn Disotell went 2-for-3. Olivia Burns had a double and two RBI.

Benton (4-2) visits Florien Thursday at 5:30.

At Haughton, the Lady Bucs gave new head coach Carissa Herndon her first win with a rally in the bottom of the seventh.

Laney Dobrow tied the game at 5 with a one-out home run. Macey Schut scored the winning run on Annalyn Harris’ two-out double.

Harris, Dobrow and Kylie Small had two hits and two RBI. Small had two triples, and Harris had two doubles.

Schut struck out six in four innings. Dixie Williams struck out four in three.

Haughton (1-2) plays Mangham Friday at 7 p.m. at ULM in the Sterlington tournament.

At Parkway, Macee Thompson went 2-for-3 with a double. Katelynn Bencomo had a double.

Hayleah Thornton allowed two hits and struck out nine in 4 2/3 innings. Thompson allowed one hit and struck out five in 2 1/3 innings.

The Lady Panthers tied the game with five runs in the fourth then scored the go-ahead run in the fifth.

Thompson’s double with one out scored Allanah Wilson.

Parkway visits Logansport Thursday at 5:30 p.m.