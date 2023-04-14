High school softball: No. 19 Haughton rolls past No. 14 Southside in the first round of the non-select Division I playoffs

High school softball: No. 19 Haughton rolls past No. 14 Southside in...

The No. 19 seed Haughton Lady Bucs rolled past No. 14 Southside 12-1 Friday afternoon in the first round of the non-select Division I playoffs in Youngsville.

Haughton (16-11) will travel to Lake Charles to face No. 3 Sam Houston (28-2) in the second round next week. Sam Houston received a first-round bye. Southside finished 18-14.

The Lady Bucs scored two in the first inning, four in the third, two in the fourth, one in the fifth and three in the sixth.

Southside scored its only run in the bottom of the fourth.

Eight Lady Bucs combined for 14 hits.

Ella Vickers went 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBI.

Laney Dobrow smacked two home runs and had six RBI.

Kylie Small went 2-for-3 with a solo home run. Carsyn Kizzia had two doubles. Macey Schut went 2-for-4.

Ariana Mathews and Kayleigh Goss had one double each. Mathews also drew two walks.

Dixie William allowed five hits, struck out seven and walked only one. She also had a hit.

Airline (21-10), the No. 11 seed, hosts No. 22 Neville (13-15) in a non-select Division I first-round game Monday at 5 p.m.

Benton (15-15), the No. 23 seed, travels to Mandeville to face No. 10 Fontainebleau (14-5). The day and time haven’t been announced.

Plain Dealing (7-10), the No. 19 seed, visits No. 14 Grand Lake.l (7-14) in a non-select Division IV first-round game Monday at 5:30.

