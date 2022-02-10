High school softball: Parish jamboree set for Saturday at Benton

The annual Bossier Parish Softball Jamboree is Saturday at Benton.

The jamboree, sponsored by Bossier Federal Credit Union, begins at 11 a.m. with Benton facing Haughton.

That will be followed by Airline vs. Haughton at noon, Airline vs. Parkway at 1 p.m. and Benton vs. Parkway at 2.

Admission is $7.

The JV Jamboree is Thursday at Benton.

Benton plays Haughton at 4, Airline takes on Haughton at 5, Airline meets Parkway at 6 and Benton plays Parkway at 7

The regular season starts Tuesday.

Airline hosts North Webster, Benton hosts Caldwell and Haughton visits West Monroe.