High school softball: Parish Jamboree set for Saturday

The Bossier Parish Jamboree is set for Saturday at Bossier’s field at Rusheon Middle School.

Plain Deaing and Bossier face off in the first “game” at 11 a.m. followed by Haughton vs. Benton at noon, Benton vs. Airline (JV) at 1 p.m. and Parkway vs. Airline at 2.

All games will be three innings.

In season openers Tuesday, Airline visits Minden, Benton hosts North Webster and Bossier visits Doyline.

Parkway opens its season. Wednesday at home against North Caddo. Plain Dealing visits Green Oaks Thursday.

Haughton hosts West Ouachita Friday.