High school softball: Parkway, Benton get home wins

The Benton Lady Tigers and Parkway Lady Panthers won home games Tuesday.

Benton defeated Beau Chene 6-2, and Parkway routed Caddo Magnet 15-0.

Elsewhere, Airline fell to Quitman 9-7 at Airline, Haughton dropped a 5-2 decision to Sterlington at Sterlington and Bossier lost to Northwood 16-1 at Northwood.

At Benton, Emersyn Disotell went 3-for-4 with five RBI.

Ava Defee pitched a two-hitter with 10 strikeouts.

Benton (6-4) was scheduled to host Claiborne Christian Thursday but that game has been postponed.

The Lady Tigers open District 1-5A play Tuesday at home against Natchitoches Central.

At Parkway, Hayleah Thornton struck out nine of the 10 batters she faced in the three-inning game. She gave up a two-out single in the second.

Madison Menard went 2-for-3 with a triple and four RBI. Allanah Wilson went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI.

Thornton had a double and three RBI. Avery Schoenborn had a triple and walked twice. Katelynn Bencomo had two RBI. Macee Thompson had a double.

Parkway (4-1) is scheduled to host Evangel Christian Thursday at 6.

At Airline, Elena Heng went 2-for-4 with a triple. Lindsey Marcinkus also went 2-for-4.

Airline (7-3) is scheduled to host West Monroe Thursday at 5:30.

At Sterlington, Kayleigh Goss had all three of Haughton’s hits.

Haughton (1-4) is scheduled to visit Stanley Thursday at 5:30.