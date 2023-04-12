High school softball: Parkway closes season with victory

The Parkway Lady Panthers closed their season on a high note Wednesday, defeating Evangel Christian 9-7 at Evangel.

Elsewhere, Haughton and Plain Dealing lost their final regular-season games. The Lady Bucs fell to Cedar Creek 11-8 in Ruston, and the Lady Lions dropped a 10-3 decision at Jonesboro-Hodge.

Haughton (15-11) and Plain Dealing (7-10) will both be on the road in the first round of the playoffs

Official pairings will be announced by the LHSAA Thursday.

At Evangel, seven Lady Panthers combined for 13 hits.

Macee Thompson went 3-for-4 with two doubles. Haley Jacobe went 2-for-3 with two RBI.

Madison Menard had two hits and three RBI. Tara Fontenot went 2-for-3. Avery Schoenborn had two hits.

Thompson went the distance for the win.

Parkway finished 11-13.

At Cedar Creek, eight Lady Bucs combined for 14 hits.

Ariana Mathews went 3-for-4 with two RBI. Ella Vickers also went 3-for-4.

Carsyn Kizzia hit a two-run home run. Kylie Small and Dixie Williams had two hits each. Kayleigh Goss had a double.