High school softball: Parkway edges Benton

by Russell Hedges
written by Russell Hedges

The Parkway Lady Panthers edged the Benton Lady Tigers 4-3 in a District 1-5A game Wednesday at Parkway.

Parkway pitcher Haley Thornton scattered six hits. She struck out two and walked three.

Chloe Larry went 2-for-2 with two doubles. 

Parkway scored two in the bottom of the first.

Dakota Howard led off with a walk, stole second and scored on a Larry double. Larry scored on a two-base error.

Benton tied it with runs in the top of the second and third.

Ashley Promes led off the second with a home run. 

Emersyn Disotell led off the third with a walk and moved to second on a passed ball. She scored on Olivia Livers’ single.

Parkway regained the lead in the bottom of the third.

Madison Menard hit a a one-out single and Larry followed with a double. Menard scored on Allanah Wilson’s sacrifice bunt.

The Lady Tigers tied it in the top of the fifth.

Disotell singled with two outs and advanced to second. She scored on Lainey Lafitte’s single.

The Lady Panthers answered with a run in the bottom of the inning on Howard’s sixth home run of the season.

Benton’s Ava Defee struck out 11. 

Parkway improved to 6-10 overall and 3-1 in district. Benton dropped to 9-5 and 2-2.

It was Parkway’s first win over Benton since 2017.

Empowering Communities Through Truth and Insight: The Bossier Press-Tribune is dedicated to delivering timely, accurate, and relevant news to the residents of Bossier Parish and beyond. Guided by our motto, ‘Serving God and Our Community,’ we endeavor to be a trusted source of information and a beacon of light in the pursuit of truth and understanding.

