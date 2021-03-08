High school softball: Parkway rolls past Southwood in 1-5A

The Parkway Lady Panthers defeated Southwood 13-0 in a District 1-5A game Monday at Southwood.

In non-district games, Airline fell to Many 15-5 at Airline and Haughton dropped a tough 18-16 decision to Converse at Converse.

At Southwood, freshman Hayleah Thornton limited the Lady Cowboys to one hit in the five-inning game. She struck out nine.

Mackenzie Eason went 3-for-3 with four RBI. Freshman Chloe Larry also had three hits.

Parkway improved to 4-3 overall and 2-0 in district.

At Airline, Paris Endris went 3-for-3 with two home runs for the Lady Vikings (7-1).

Jina Baffuto also went 3-or-3. Kenzee Perry took the loss.

At Converse, Alayiah Mingo, Chloe Stanfield and Sara White all went 4-for-5 for the Lady Bucs (6-4).

Mingo and White had two RBI each. White and Stanfield had one home run and one double each.

Brooklynn Bockhaus went 3-for-5 with a triple, two doubles and four RBI. Reagan Jorstad went 3-for-5 with two doubles and two RBI.

Ariana Matthews had two hits. Averi Phillips had three RBI. Madison Trujillo had a double.

NOTE: The above report is based on information on teams’ GameChanger accounts and provided by coaches.