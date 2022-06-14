High school softball: Parkway’s Larry named to LSWA’s Class 5A All-State first team

Parkway’s Chloe Larry has been named to the Louisiana Sports Writers Association Class 5A Softball All-State first team.

Larry, a second baseman, was one of four infielders named to the first team. She was the District 1-5A MVP.

Larry batted .643 on the season with seven home runs, five triples and seven doubles. She struck out only one time in 56 at-bats and had 11 stolen bases. In seven district games, she batted .760.

She also made only one error in 63 chances in the field.

Larry, who will be a junior this fall, was the only player from a parish school to make first team.

Three Airline players — recent graduates Paris Endris and Jina Baffuto and rising junior Elena Heng — were named honorable mention.

Two Benton players — rising junior Ava Defee and rising senior Sophia Livers — along with recent Haughton graduate Brooklynn Bockhaus were also named honorable mention.

Endris and Bockhaus were both first-team selections in 2021.

Endris, a catcher, batted .476 with 16 home runs, eight doubles and 46 RBI. Baffuto, a third baseman, batted .529 with 10 home runs, seven triples, 22 doubles and 40 RBI.

Endris and Baffuto are continuing their careers at Louisiana Tech.

Heng, an outfielder, batted .451 with one home run, three triples, three doubles and 13 RBI.

Defee, a pitcher, posted a record of 13-8. She struck out 150 in 114 1/3 innings and had an ERA of 3.98.

Livers, an infielder who has committed to Northwestern State, batted .495 with seven home runs, six triples, 14 doubles and 29 RBI.

Bockhaus, a shortstop who is continuing her career at South Alabama, batted .476 with 12 home runs, three triples, 13 doubles and 42 RBI.

Class 5A state champion St. Amant swept the top postseason honors. Pitcher AdJackson was named Outstanding Player and Amy Pitre Coach of the Year.

Jackson, a rising senior and Boston College commit, was 30-2 record with a 0.86 ERA and 325 strikeouts.

She also batted .527 with 25 home runs and 53 RBIs. Jackson was the lone All-State selection for St. Amant.

LSWA Class 5A All-State team

First team

Pos Player School Cl stats

P Halie Pappion Barbe Sr. .20-3

P Maddie Nichols,West Monroe Sr. 14-4

P Lainee Bailey Walker Sr. 29-5

P Addison Jackson St. Amant Jr. 30-2

C Kirsten Thiels Pineville Sr. .432

IF Brylie Fontenot Sam Houston Jr. .534

IF Bailey Henderson Pineville Jr. .608

IF Sara Roussel Hahnville Sr. .551

IF Chloe Larry Parkway So. .643

OF Nyjah Fontenot Barbe Sr. .486

OF Dayzja Williams Alexandria Jr. .456

OF Karli Sellers West Monroe Jr. .413

UT Lexie Dibley Sam Houston Jr. .398

UT Emily Collins Pineville Sr. 30-3

UT Maddie Robinson Natchitoches Central Jr. 14-6

UT Kira Manganello John Curtis So. .388

UT Kai Goodman John Curtis So. 18-1

OUTSTANDING PLAYER: ADDISON JACKSON, ST. AMANT

COACH OF THE YEAR: AMY PITRE, ST. AMANT

Honorable mention

Kailey Dwyer, Acadiana; Bevan Hartnett, Pineville; Lauren Cooper, Pineville; Catherine Stokes, Natchitoches Central; Carla Wilson, Ruston; Ana Grace Garcia, St. Joseph’s Academy; Jenna Samuel, Northshore; Madison Laiche, John Curtis; Laney Waguespack, Hahnville; Lauren Sekenger, Dominican; Riley Myers, Southwood; Ava Defee, Benton; Brynne Songy, Dutchtown; Paris Endris, Airline; Madison Jolie Lenderman, Acadiana; Rheagan Montgomery, Ouachita; Erin Stallings, Alexandria; Desi Robinson, Natchitoches Central; Caitlyn Riche, Walker; Shaun Leiva, Live Oak; Alix Franklin, St. Amant; Ashlyn Shirah, Northshore; Rikki Adams, Chalmette; MyKail Lusco, Dominican; Jina Baffuto, Airline; Brooklynn Brockhaus, Haughton; Landrie Crockett, West Ouachita; Carmen Dixon, St. Amant; Elena Heng, Airline; Madelyn England, Sam Houston; Bailey Neathery, West Ouachita; Heather Triche, H.L. Bourgeois; Sophia Livers, Benton.