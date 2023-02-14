High school softball: Season set to begin

Last year, three parish teams made runs at the District 1-5A championship and all four district teams made the playoffs.

All four could challenge for the title this season with many key players returning.

The season begins this week. Four games are scheduled for Tuesday, weather permitting.

Airline visits Minden, Benton hosts North Webster and Bossier visits Doyline for a doubleheader.

Parkway begins its season at home Wednesday against North Caddo. Plain Dealing is at Green Oaks Thursday.

Haughton hosts West Ouachita Friday.

Airline shared the district championship with Natchitoches Central last season.

Coach Brittany Smith returns three first-team All-District players off a team that went 18-12 and reached the second round of the playoffs.

They are junior Elena Heng, junior Paige Marshall and senior Natalie Sutton.

Heng was named All-District as an outfielder, but the three-year starter will be used at both shortstop and catcher this season. Last year, she batted .451.

Marshall, who batted .453 last season, will be starting in the outfield for the third straight year.

Sutton, an outfielder, batted .366 with nine home runs. She is a four-year starter.

Sophomores Emily Rachal and Aleena Duran split time in the circle last season and both earned second-team All-District honors. When they’re not pitching, they’ll be at first base.

Sophomore Lindsey Marcinkus, a second-team All-District infielder, will start at third again and also see action at catcher.

Sophomore Ryan Hutchinson, who moved here from Alaska, will contribute at shortstop and catcher. Smith also said a few freshmen could contribute.

Benton and Haughton shared second place in the district with 5-2 records last season, one game behind Airline and Natchitoches Central.

Benton is coming off a 19-9 season that ended with a first-round playoff loss.

Coach Tracey Rambin has four senior leaders — Sophia Livers, Marissa Schoth, Meaux Carroll and Olivia Burns.

Livers, a Northwestern State signee, and Schoth were first-team All-District selections last season.

Livers batted .495 with 14 doubles, six triples, seven home runs and 29 RBI. Schoth hit .423 with seven doubles, five triples, one home run and 22 RBI.

Carroll, a Baton Rouge Community College signee, was second-team All-District. She batted .330 and had 25 RBI.

Burns, who also signed with Baton Rouge Community College, went 5-1 in the circle last season. She also had 26 RBI.

Junior pitcher Ava Defee was a first-team All-District selection. She was 13-8 with a 3.98 ERA and had 150 strikeouts in 114 1/3 innings.

Also back is second-team All-District selection Christina Gegg, who batted .325 with 22 RBI.

Freshman Olivia Livers, Sophia’s sister, should be an immediate contributor.

Head Coach Carissa Herndon takes over a Haughton team coming off a 16-12 season. The Lady Bucs lost in the first round of the playoffs.

Sophomore catcher Laney Dobrow was first-team All-District last season. She batted .325 with eight doubles, five home runs and 22 RBI.

Sophomore pitcher Dixie Williams, senior infielder Ariana Mathews, sophomore outfielder Kylie Small and senior utility Macey Schut were all second-team All-District last season.

Parkway is coming off a 9-13 season with a playoff appearance. Coach Eva Burley’s top returning players are junior pitcher Hayleah Thornton, junior catcher/utility Avery Schoenborn and junior outfielder Allanah Wilson.

Chloe Larry was named the District 1-5A MVP Most Outstanding Player last season as a sophomore, and Mikaylah Williams was a first-team All-District selection as a junior.

Neither is playing this year as both focus on basketball. A top college prospect, Larry is playing AAU basketball. Williams will be preparing for her freshman season at LSU.

Bossier will be looking to improve on last season’s 5-10 record. The Lady Kats have moved up from District 1-3A to 1-4A.

Plain Dealing is hoping to play more games this season after only playing eight last season because of cancellations.