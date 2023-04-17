High school softball: Smith’s one-hitter, big fourth inning propel Airline to first-round victory; Benton loses heartbreaker

The Airline Lady Vikings advanced to the second round of the non-select Division I playoffs with a 9-0 victory over Neville Monday at Airline.

Airline (22-10), the No. 11 seed, visits No. 6 Walker (17-9) Wednesday at 5. Walker received a first-round bye.

Elsewhere, No. 23 Benton dropped a 7-6 heartbreaker to No. 10 Fontainebleau in a non-select Division I game in Mandeville.

Plain Dealing, the No. 20 seed, fell to No. 13 Grand Lake 17-2 in a non-select Division IV first-round game at Grand Lake.

At Airline, Taylor Anne Smith pitched a one-hitter. She struck out 10 and walked only one.

Eight Lady Vikings combined for 11 hits. Paige Marshall went 2-for-2. Smith went 2-for-3.

Emily Rachal went 2-for-4 with a double. Natalie Sutton had a double. Aleena Duran had two RBI.

Elena Heng, Lindsey Marcinkus and Kemora Guidry also had hits.

Airline broke open a tight game with seven runs in the bottom of the fourth.

The Lady Vikings scored all of them with two outs.

Rachal and Sutton both doubled in the inning. Guidry, Marcinkus and Duran singled. Marshall walked.

At Fontainebleau, Benton rallied from a 4-1 deficit after three innings.

Olivia Burns’ solo home run cut the lead to 4-2 in the top of the fourth.

The Lady Tigers then scored three in the fifth to take a 5-4 lead.

Christina Gegg’s one-out double scored Olivia Livers and Meaux Carroll to tie it at 4. Ashley Promes scored on an error on a bunt by Emersyn Disotell.

Benton added another run in the top of the fifth. Carroll’s two-out single scored Dylan Defee.

But Fontainebleau regained the lead with three in the bottom of the inning.

The Lady Tigers almost rallied again in the seventh, putting runners at first and third with one out. But a strikeout and fielder’s choice ended the game.

Lafitte went 2-for-3. Gegg went 2-for-4 with two doubles. Carroll also went 2-for-4.

Sophia Livers and Defee also had hits.

Ava Defee allowed four hits and struck out seven.

Benton closed its season 15-16. Fontainebleau improved to 15-5.

At Grand Lake, Plain Dealing closed its season 7-11. Grand Lake improved to 8-14.