High school softball: Stephens, Livers lead Benton past Grant

Piper Stephens’ big day at the plate propelled the Benton Lady Tigers to a 15-7 road victory over Grant on Tuesday.

Stephens hit a home run, triple and double and drove in five runs.

Sophia Livers continued her outstanding season with three hits, including two doubles, and four RBI.

Kennedy LaPierre went 2-for-3 with a double. Marissa Schoth had two hits and two RBI.

Pitcher Ava Defee had a double and two RBI. She had 13 strikeouts.

Benton (13-14) is scheduled to close the regular season against Many at home at 5 p.m. Thursday.

The Lady Tigers are No. 19 in the Class 5A power rankings, according to GeauxPreps.com, and will like be on the road in the first round of the playoffs. Pairings will be announced Friday.