High school softball: Three Airline players make coaches’ 5A All-State team

Airline pitcher Raelin Chaffin, first baseman Maddie Ennis and second baseman Makenzie Chaffin have been named to the Louisiana Softball Coaches Association Class 5A All-State team.

Raelin Chaffin is a rising junior. Ennis and Makenzie Chaffin were seniors last season.

Raelin Chaffin, the District 1-5A and All-Parish MVP, went 18-2. In the regular season, she had a 0.614 ERA with 228 strikeouts in 114 innings.

Ennis, the Outstanding Player on the All-Parish team, batted .449 with 11 home runs, 11 doubles and 51 RBI. She was named to the team at utility.

Makenzie Chaffin, a four-time first-team All-Parish selection, batted .505 with nine doubles, two triples, three home runs and 26 RBI. She is continuing her career at Northwestern State.

The Chaffin sisters and Ennis helped Airline win its third straight District 1-5A title. The Lady Vikings advanced to the Class 5A semifinals and finished 28-4.

