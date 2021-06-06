High school softball: Four Airline players named to coaches’ Class 5A All-State team

Four Airline players have been named to the Louisiana Softball Coaches Association Class 5A All-State team.

They are pitcher Raelin Chaffin, infielder Paris Endris, catcher Elena Heng and utility Jina Baffuto.

Chaffin, a recent graduate who will continue her career at LSU, went 17-1 for the full season, leading the Lady Vikings to the state championship game.

She struck out 206 in 99 2/3 innings and had a 1.054 ERA.

Chaffin also hit six home runs and had 28 RBI.

Endris, who also played catcher, will be a senior this fall. She batted .517 with 11 home runs and 44 RBI. Endris had an on-base percentage of .562.

Baffuto, who will also be a senior, batted .489 with four home runs and 23 RBI.

Heng, who will be a sophomore, batted .400 with 10 RBI.

According to the LSCA website, “the players are nominated by head coaches that are members of the LSCA. Players are selected by class by votes of Head Coaches and one Assistant Coach from each school that are members.”