High school softball: Three parish players make LSCA Class 5A All-State team

Airline’s Elena Heng, Benton’s Sophia Livers and Haughton’s Laney Dobrow have been named to the Louisiana Softball Coaches Association’s Class 5A All-State team.

Heng, a rising senior catcher and outfielder, made the team at catcher.

She batted batted .462 with an on-base percentage of .519. She hit five home runs and had 36 RBI while striking out only five times in 106 plate appearances.

Heng also had 23 steals.

Livers, a 2023 graduate who signed with Northwestern State, made the team at infielder. The shortstop batted .526 with an on-base percentage of .607. She had 15 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 39 RBI.

Dobrow, a rising junior catcher, batted .367 with five doubles, 10 home runs and 34 RBI. She had a fielding percentage of .960 in 160 chances.