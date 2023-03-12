High school softball: Vickers’ big day helps Haughton sweep Converse tournament games

Ella Vickers’ big day helped the Haughton Lady Bucs sweep a pair of games in the Converse tournament Saturday.

Vickers smacked three home runs and had seven RBI in a 8-6 victory over Zwolle. She had a home run, triple and three RBI in an 11-1 victory over Hornbeck.

Carsyn Kizzia went 3-for-4 with a double against Zwolle. Ariana Mathews went 2-for-3.

Dixie Williams went the distance, striking out seven.

Mathews went 3-for-3 with two RBI against Hornbeck. Kizzia went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI.

Kylie Small went 2-for-3. Laney Dobrow and Annalyn Harris had doubles.

Macey Schut pitched a two-hitter with six strikeouts in the five-inning game.

Haughton (5-6) hosts Southwood in a District 1-5A game Monday at 5.

The Benton Lady Tigers went 1-2 in the Brusly tournament Friday and Saturday.

Benton defeated St. Joseph’s Academy 13-8 Friday and lost to Iota 13-12 and Central-Baton Rouge 19-9 Saturday.

Sophia Livers went 3-for-3 with a home run, double and two RBI against St. Joseph’s.

Meaux Carroll, Ashley Promes, Emersyn Disotell and Christina Gegg all had two hits.

Carroll had three RBI and Disotell two. Olivia Livers had a triple.

Ava Defee allowed four hits and two earned runs in six innings. She struck out 11.

Gegg went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI against Iota.

Sophia Livers, Disotell, Carroll and Dylan Defee had two hits apiece. Carroll had four RBI and Livers two.

Disotell had three stolen bases.

Gegg had another big game against Central, going 3-for-4 with a home run and five RBI.

Sophia Livers and Promes both went 2-for-4 with home runs. Disotell went 2-for-3.

Olivia Livers went 2-for-4 with a double.

Benton (7-8) visits Captain Shreve in a District 1-5A game Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.