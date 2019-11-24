High school swimming: Benton’s Hartnett posts high finishes in state meet

Benton junior Shane Hartnett posted a pair of high finishes in the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA State Swim Meet on Saturday at the Sulphur Aquatic Center.

Hartnett finished third in the Division II boys 100 butterfly in 54.96 seconds and fourth in the 100 back in 59.07.

Maximilien Caffery of Holy Cross won the 100 butterfly in 52.61. Galen Turner of Ruston was second in 54.14.

Hartnett finished less than a second behind the third-place swimmer in the 100 back.

Hartnett also teamed with Aaron Hapgood, Evan Bonar and Douglas Graham for a sixth-place finish in the 200 free relay.

Bonar was sixth in the 200 free in 2:02.28.

Hapgood finished ninth in the 100 butterfly in 57.11. He won the B final and his time would’ve placed him seventh in the A final.

Benton finished 10th in the team competition with 102 points. Holy Cross won with 362. Ruston was second with 249.

Airline freshman Riley Walden finished 13th in the Division I girls 200 IM in 2:24.32.

