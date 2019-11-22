High school swimming: Bossier City’s Bush a double winner at state meet

Bossier City’s Katherine Bush, a senior at Loyola College Prep, won two Division III girls events in the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Swim Meet on Thursday at the SPAR Aquatic Center in Sulphur.

Bush won the 50-yard freestyle in 24.72 seconds and the 100 free in 53.22.

Katherine Bush

Madison Castell of Vermilion Catholic was runner-up in the 50 in 24.87. Iman Ferguson of Lusher Charter finished second in the 100 in 53.99.

Bush repeated as state champion in the 100. She was runner-up to Castell in the 50 last year.

