High school swimming: Bossier City’s Bush sets record in conference championship meet

Bossier City resident Katherine Bush of Loyola College Prep broke the meet record in the girls 100-yard backstroke in the Red River Swim Conference championship meet held earlier this month at Louisiana Tech.

Bush won with a time of 58.58 seconds. The previous record of 58.73 was set by Madeline Carson of Ruston in 2015.

Bush, a senior, also finished second in the 200 freestyle in 1:59.83.

Katherine Bush

Loyola’s Jonathan English, another Bossier City resident, finished second in the boys 200 freestyle in 1:52.55 and 500 freestyle in 5:06.07.

The LHSAA State Swim Meet is Nov. 20-23 in Sulphur. Bush is the defending 100 free champion in Division III. She also finished runner-up in the 50 free last season.

Benton’s Shane Hartnett finished fourth in the boys 100 butterfly in the conference meet.

Airline’s Riley Walden finished eighth in the girls 100 free and breaststroke.

Here are some other notable finishes by swimmers from Bossier Parish schools in the conference meet:

BOYS

Evan Bonar, Benton — 200 free, sixth; 100 back, sixth

Mack Smith, Airline — 50 free, eighth; 100 free, 10th

Eathan Waller, Haughton — 50 free, 10th; 100 free, 14th

Shane Hartnett, Benton — 100 breast, 16th

Jordan Golliday, Parkway — 100 free, 12th

James Agent, Benton — 100 free, 16th

Douglas Graham, Benton — 100 back, 12th; 100 breast, 13th

GIRLS

Kayleigh Tree, Benton — 50 free, 15th; 100 free, 12th

Jasmine Hunter, Airline — 100 free, 14th

Melody Jeane, Benton — 100 free, 15th

Anna Grace Hollis, Parkway — 100 free, 16th

Abigail Jackson, Parkway — 100 back, 10th

Chloe Kelly, Benton — 100 breast, 11th