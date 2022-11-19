Home Sports-Free High school swimming: Parkway sophomore Dang wins one event, finishes second in...

High school swimming: Parkway sophomore Dang wins one event, finishes second in another in Division II state meet

By
Russell Hedges
-
3
0

Parkway sophomore Josiah Dang won the boys 100-yard backstroke in the Ochsner LHSAA Division II State Meet Saturday in Sulphur.

Dang’s time was 51.87 seconds. Ruston’s Robert Campbell was second in 54.80.

Dang also finished second in the 50 freestyle. He swam a 21.10. Archbishop Rummel’s Calix Hammett won in 20.97.

Parkway sophomore Allie Taylor finished fifth in the girls 100 butterfly and seventh in the 100 backstroke.

She swam a 1:07.48 in the butterfly. St. Scholastica’s Gabby Hall won in 58.68.

Parkway senior Abigail Jackson finished sixth in the 100 free and eighth in the 50 free. She had a time of 1:00.2 in the 50. Ruston’s Sadie Huenefeld won in 52.26.

Parkway finished 11th in the girls division and 14th in the boys.

Russell Hedges
Russell Hedges

