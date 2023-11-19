High school swimming: Parkway’s Dang wins Division II boys 100 backstroke in state meet

Parkway junior Josiah Dang won one event and finished second in another in the Ochsner Health LHSAA Swimming State Meet Saturday in Sulphur.

Dang won the Division II boys 100-yard backstroke in 50.86 seconds. Felipe Novaes of Kebver Discovery was second in 54.20.

Dang finished second in the 50-yard freestyle in 21.25. Calix Hammett of Archbishop Rummel won in 21.21.

Parkway junior Allie Taylor finished eighth in the Division II girls 100-yard backstroke in 1:06.75. Gabby Hall of St. Scholastica won in 56.46.

Taylor was first in the B finals, ninth overall, in the 100-yard butterfly in 1:05.76.

Marie Landreneau of St. Thomas More won in 55:.18.