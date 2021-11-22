High school swimming: Parkway’s Dang wins state title; other Panthers fare well in LHSAA Division II meet

High school swimming: Parkway’s Dang wins state title; other Panthers fare well...

Parkway’s Josiah Dang won the boys 100 backstroke in the LHSAA Division II state meet held Friday and Saturday in Sulphur.

Dang also finished second in the 50 freestyle.

Parkway’s Abigail Jackson was third in the girls 50 free and fifth in the 100 free.

Alexandra Taylor finished fourth in the girls 100 butterfly and fifth in the 100 backstroke.

Matthew Youngblood was 12th in the boys 500 free and 17th in the 200 free.

Taylor, Jackson, Tara Foster and Anna Hollis finished first in the girls 200 free relay consolation final.

Parkway finished 11th in the team standings.

— Featured photo: Mathew Youngblood, Josiah Dang, Abigail Jackson, Alexandra Taylor, Anna Hollis, Tara Foster, Coach Brian Harvey