High school swimming: State meet moved to Shreveport

LHSAA Press Release

BATON ROUGE – Due to Hurricane Laura and Hurricane Delta, the LHSAA swimming state meet will be moving from Sulphur to the YMCA of Northwest Louisiana in Shreveport for the 2020-2021 school year.

“We are saddened by the damage Hurricane Laura caused to Sulphur, but look forward to having the YMCA of Northwest Louisiana host the swimming state meet this year,” said Assistant Executive Director Michael Federico. “It will be a good venue for the student-athletes and we look forward to a successful event.”

The swimming state meet will be held on the original dates of November 18-21, 2020.

Due to restrictions that have been put in place as a result of COVID–19, changes will be made to the format and schedule of the events, as well as the attendance guidelines.

Event will be moved to a timed final meet rather than holding preliminary and final rounds.

Event schedule will be as follows:

There will be 2, separate, sections each day – Boys and Girls (Specific times will be published).

November 18 – Division IV

November 19 – Division III

November 20 – Division II

November 21 – Division I