High school tennis: Haughton’s Haley reaches quarterfinals in Division II state tournament

Haughton senior Zach Haley reached the quarterfinals of the Division II boys singles in the LHSAA State Tennis Tournament Thursday in Monroe.

Haley defeated Reginald Forstall of St. Augustine 6-0, 6-2 in the first round and Carter Zembower of St. Thomas More 6-3, 6-3 in the second.

Haley took Assumption’s Drake Scoby to a tiebreaker in the first set of the quarterfinals match before falling. Scoby won the second set 6-1.

Airline freshman Drew Kolniak, the Region I champion, defeated David Zhong of Fontainebleau 6-0, 6-0 in the first round before losing to Ashton Ellis of Catholic-Baton Rouge in the second. Ellis is scheduled to play a semifinal match Friday morning.

The tournament concludes Saturday.