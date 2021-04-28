High school track and field: 13 Bossier High athletes qualify for state meet; Bearkats tie for second in Region I-3A meet

Thirteen Bossier High athletes qualified for the Class 3A state meet with their performances in the Region I-3A meet Wednesday in Sterlington.

The 3A state meet is scheduled for Friday, May 7, at LSU’s Bernie Moore Track Stadium. The top three finishers in each individual and relay event in the regional meet qualified

Bossier finished tied for second with Wossman in the boys division with 64 points. Sterlington won with 82.

Makhi Tanner and Waunkeyus Manning finished 1-2 in the long jump. Tanner went 22 feet, 7 1/2 inches, just 2 inches farther than Manning.

David Rojas won the 1,600-meter run in 11 minutes, 20.64 seconds. Loyola’s Franklin Roemer was second in 11:33.08.

The foursome of Jamario Collins, Dextrell Parks, Tristan Nash and Rojas won the 3,200 relay in 9:12.68. Loyola finished second in 9:16.68.

Other Bossier athletes qualifying in the boys division were Isiah Taylor (100, 3rd, 11.30) and Jordan Taylor (110 hurdles, 3rd, 17.25).

Ka’Mya Smith (400, 3rd, 1:02.69) and Dessarae McClinton (discus, third, 77-4) were individual qualifiers in the girls division.

The foursome of Makayla Roberson, Smith, Sanaa Brown and Jalecia Gilliam finished third in the 800 relay in 1:52.27.