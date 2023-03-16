High school track and field: Airline athletes fare well in Mansfield meet

Several Airline athletes fared well in the Mansfield Wolverine Relays Wednesday.

Jeremiah Boudreaux was a double winner in the boys division.

He won the 400-meter dash in 50.47 seconds, edging Huntington’s Preston Summage by .03 seconds.

He also won the high jump with a leap of 6 feet, 2 inches. Huntington’s Oshamar Hall was second with a 6-2.

Boudreaux also finished third in the 110 hurdles behind 2022 Class 3A champion Jaden Youngblood of Mansfield. Boudreaux’s teammate Kye Lehr was second.

Youngblood ran a 14.50, Lehr a 15.26 and Boudreaux a 15.61.

Lehr also finished second to Youngblood in the 300. Youngblood ran a 39.56 and Lehr a 40.92. Airline sophomore Ian White was third in 15.61.

Lincoln Gines and Jayden Williams finished 1-2 in the boys 3,200. Gines ran an 11:14.13 and Williams a 11:16.79.

Malik Word was fourth in the discus with a 128-5. TJ Davis of Center, Texas, won with a 157-5, almost 23 feet farther than his closest competitor.

In the girls division, freshman Ke’Zyriah Sykes and sophomore Jaycie Wallace finished fourth and fifth, respectively, in the 100 and 200.

Sykes ran a 12.83 in the 100 and Wallace a 12.88. Alexandria’s Jakyra Edwards won in 12.34.

Sykes ran a 25.91 in the 200 and Wallace a 26.23. Huntington’s Rondisia Williams won in 25.0.

Sykes was also fourth in the long jump with a 16-0. Huntington’s Demetria Harris won with an 18-6.