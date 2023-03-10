High school track and field: Airline boys, Benton girls win Airline meet titles

Airline and Benton won the boys and girls divisions, respectively, in the Airline Viking Relays on Thursday.

Airline scored 145 points in the boys division to 109 for runner-up Benton. North DeSoto was third with 74, Natchitoches Central fourth with 61 and Haughton fifth with 55.

Benton scored 109.9 in the girls division. North DeSoto was second with 93, Huntington third with 91.2, Airline fourth with 78 and Haughton fifth with 77.5.

Benton’s Dominic Helverson was a double winner in the boys division. He won the 1,600-meter run in 4:49.29. Airline’s Ethan Moczygemba was second in 4:53.80.

Helverson and teammate Brody Hutchison finished 1-2 in the 3,200. Helverson ran a 10:54.88 and Hutchison a 11:14.83.

Airline’s Cameron Jefferson and Jeremiah Boudreaux finished a close 1-2 in the 100 in 10.78 and 10.83, respectively.

Boudreaux won the 200 in 21.54 and Jefferson was second in 21.90.

Airline’s Kye Lehr and Ian White went 1-2 in the 300 hurdles. Lehr ran a 40.78 and White a 40.93.

Lehr and White finished second and third in the 110 hurdles behind Mansfield’s Jaden Youngblood, the 2022 Class 3A state champion.

Youngblood ran a 14.38. Lehr’s time was 14.81 and White’s 15.31.

Benton won the 4X400 and 4X800 relays.

The foursome of Parker Coleman, Austin Richard, Bernebe Mancilla and Ashton Jordan won the 4X400 in 3:36.84. Huntington was second in 3:37.89.

The foursome of Chase Clutter, Mancilla, Ashton Kerr and Lucas Clarke took the 4X800 in 8:33.80. Haughton’s Carlos Obregon, Tyler Villareal, Jayden Allen and Rodrick Turner finished second in 8:49.39.

Haughton’s foursome of Davonte Moss, Cody Salas, Demetri Williams and John Brown finished second in the 4X100 in 42.89. That was just .04 behind Natchitoches Central.

Airline’s foursome of Jefferson, Ladarius Epps, Lehr and Boudreaux took second in the 4X200 relay in 1:28.32. They finished just .05 behind Mansfield.

Benton’s Jeffrey King captured the javelin with a throw of 166-4. Haughton’s Chase Tolbert was second with a 147-4.

Airline’s Malik Word was second in the shot put with a toss of 44-8.5. North DeSoto’s Marquese Hampton won with a 49-12.

Benton’s Neill Mason and Miller Malley both cleared 11-6 in the pole vault. Mason was second via the tiebreaker. Natchitoches Central’s Ridge Esponge won with a vault of 12-0.

Benton’s Jamie Willis and Haughton’s Aniya Hill were double winners in the girls division.

Willis swept the hurdles, winning the 100 in 15.05 and the 300 in 47.36.

Huntington’s Catina Davenport was second in the 100 in 15.49. Natchitoches Central’s Annalise Nelson was second in the 300 in 49.22.

Hill won the shot put with a throw of 34-10 and the discus with a 122-1.

Mansfield’s Kaitlynn McDaniel finished second in the shot put with a 33-8. Benton’s Sadie Hamby was second in the discus with a 110-5.

Hamby won the javelin with a throw of 114-0. That was 16-8 farther than runner-up Layla Tell of Haynesville.

Airline Ke’Zyriah Sykes took the 200 in 25.86. Carroll’s Tyneshia Briggs was second in 26.83.

Benton’s Erykah Pepp won the 400 in 1:00.27. That was .72 faster than runner-up Aniyah Jackson of Huntington.

Haughton’s Cadence Salas captured the 800 in 2:36.03. Northwood’s Mariah Tilley was second in 2:38.25.

Benton’s Isabelle Russell won the 3,200 in 12:07.69. Haughton’s Reagan Hodge was second in 14:46.27.

Airline’s Jaycie Wallace was second in the 100 in 12.30. Huntington’s Rondisia Williams won in 11.95.

Airline’s foursome of Zamiyah Kitchen, Sykes, Wallace and Janiyah Boudreaux was second in the 4X200 relay in 1:44.34. Huntington won in 1:40.05.

Benton’s foursome of Taylor Martinez, Addyson Hulett, Pepp and Kyla Daux took second in the 4X400 in 4:14.72. Huntington won in 4:12.31

Airline’s Boudreaux and Sykes went 1-2 in the long jump. Both jumped 16-4. Boudreaux was awarded first via the tiebreaker.

Haughton’s Shenae Penn was second in the triple jump with a 32-5.5. Huntington’s Davenport went one foot farther for the win.

Benton’s Hulett won the pole vault. She and North DeSoto’s Molly Wiley both cleared 8-6. Hulett got the 10 first-place points via the tiebreaker.